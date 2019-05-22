Tamil Nadu ex-minister resignation not due to exit poll results

By Express News Service

ERODE: Former minister and Perundurai MLA ND Venkatachalam clarified to media persons that his resignation from the post of Jayalalithaa Peravai State Joint Secretary was not based on exit poll results.

Owing to party’s inaction towards minister Karupanan’s ‘anti-rivalry activities’ during campaigning in Perundurai Assembly segment, Venkatachalam resigned from the post.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday asked him to reconsider his decision. They added that he (Venkatachalam) felt that Karupanan indirectly incited his supporters to campaign for the AMMK and DMK candidates to damage the former’s reputation. Venkatachalam said that he quit the post for personal reasons.