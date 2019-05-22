Home States Tamil Nadu

Results 2019: This is how counting process will take place in Tamil Nadu

Postal votes to be counted first; EVM votes can be counted after 30 mins; VVPAT slips at the end

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Counting of votes polled in 38 Lok Sabha constituencies and by-elections in 22 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be taken up on May 23. Counting of postal ballots and pre-counting of ETPBS (Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots) will start at 8 a.m.

Pre-counting of ETPBS by QR Code reading of all received ETPBs will be completed before the valid ETPBs are transferred to the postal ballot counting table. Each parliamentary constituency consists of six Assembly segments. The postal ballot counting for parliamentary constituencies will be taken up in one of the Assembly segment counting halls.   

In the counting hall, where postal ballots are being counted, the commencement of counting of votes polled in EVMs can start after 30 minutes.

In the remaining five Assembly segment counting halls, counting of votes polled in EVMs will begin at 8 a.m. EVM counting will be conducted round-wise in a pre-determined order.

In cases where the control unit is not working, due to low battery, the result will be retrieved by replacing the battery.

Control Units, from which results cannot be retrieved, even after replacement of the battery, will be kept in the custody of the Returning officer in the counting hall.

Counting of VVPAT slips in respect of malfunctioning EVMs will be counted, after completion of counting of votes from all control units.

As per Election Commission’s recent instruction, counting of EVM votes can continue, without waiting for the completion of counting of postal ballots.

All rejected postal ballot papers will be mandatorily re-verified by the Returning Officer before the declaration of result.

