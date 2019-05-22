Home States Tamil Nadu

Thoothukudi 2018 police firing victims remembered

Near and dear ones remembered the victims of the firing at various events.

Published: 22nd May 2019 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2019 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Thoothukudi Sterlite protest, EPS, 22 May 2018

In this 22 May 2018 photo, a police personnel shoots at the protesters protesting against the copper smelting plant in Thoothukudi. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Prayer meetings were held amid tight security here on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of the Thoothukudi police firing in which 13 people were killed. The protesters were demanding closure of Vedanta's Sterlite copper smelter plant for causing environmental pollution.

Near and dear ones remembered the victims of the firing at various events. Anti-nuclear activist S.P. Udayakumar was taken into preventive custody in the Kanyakumari district while trying to go to Thoothukudi to attend a condolence meeting.

After the firing, the Tamil Nadu government ordered closure of the plant and also appointed a one-man commission, headed by retired High Court Justice Aruna Jagadeesan, to probe into the violence and the shooting.

Hearing public interest litigations in August 2018, the Madras High Court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the firing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thoothukudi police firing Sterlite copper Vedanta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp