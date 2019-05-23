Home States Tamil Nadu

Debacle in state is a mistake by electorate: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundarajan

Soundararajan said that people have done a mistake as they haven't voted for someone 'who are not accused of corruption or selfish politics.'

Published: 23rd May 2019 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 08:20 PM

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | EPS)

By PTI

TUTICORIN: The Tamil Nadu BJP, which was staring at a total loss in the 16th Lok Sabha polls, Thursday termed the defeat as a 'mistake' done by the electorate of the state.

Speaking to reporters, BJP state unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan said, "My view on the poll result is that people have done a mistake. Why, because if they had voted someone who was not accused of corruption or selfish politics, people would have reaped more benefits."

However, she extended her congratulations to DMK candidate Kanimozhi, who is leading the race with a comfortable margin. "I wholly accept the people's verdict. But at the same time, I wish to say that no one can prevent me from taking steps for the welfare of the people of Tuticorin," she added.

She said her party also lost because of "false propaganda." "People have voted by listening to the false propaganda by the opposition parties," she said but asserted her party was not upset with the voters' choice. "BJP would study the reasons why the party lost in the state," she added.

To the voters of Tuticorin, she promised that she would take up steps to address the issues put forth by the people whether the elected candidate address those issues or not. The BJP, which contested in five seats as part of the AIADMK-led NDA in the state, was headed for a loss in all of them.

