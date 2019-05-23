Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK alleges interruptions in Tamil Nadu bypoll vote count, threatens to move court

'This is probably being done in order to manipulate votes in favor of the ruling AIADMK candidates, who are struggling to get the numbers to sustain their government,' the DMK alleged.

 

Published: 23rd May 2019 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

DMK flag

DMK flag used for representational purposes only.

By IANS

CHENNAI: Alleging interruptions in the counting of votes for by-polls to Tamil Nadu's 22 seats, the DMK on Thursday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) threatening to approach the High Court if the poll body failed to intervene and ensure transparency in the process.

According to the DMK, in many of the counting centres for the by-polls, the authorities have abruptly stopped counting of votes as the ruling AIADMK candidates are trailing behind the DMK candidates.

In a letter written to the Chief Election Commissioner and the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, the DMK said: "We have strong reasons to believe that the Returning Officers have been instructed to bring results in favor of the ruling AIADMK party and therefore they are in the process of manipulating the counting procedure. If you fail to intervene forthwith, we would be constrained to move the Hon'ble High Court."

According to the DMK, it had information that reporters authorised by the ECI to be present inside counting centers for the Assembly by-polls, were being forcibly evicted in collusion with AIADMK members.

"This is probably being done in order to manipulate votes in favor of the ruling AIADMK candidates, who are struggling to get the numbers to sustain their government," the DMK alleged.

"The AIADMK used this strategy during the 2016 Assembly elections too and achieved the required results. Unless authorised press persons are allowed to monitor the counting process, there are chances of the counting process being interrupted and manipulated using illegal means," the party said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission of India DMK Tamil Nadu AIADMK Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
What India expects: Top Diplomat T P Sreenivasan talks to TNIE
Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 25: A five-point agenda for the new government
Gallery
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
It's celebration time in the BJP, YSRC and DMK camps
15-08-1947: Jawaharlal Nehru taking oath as the first Prime Minister of independent India. He served as the country's PM for 16 years, until his death in 1964. He was appointed by Lord Mountbatten and later held his office under the Presidentship of Dr R
Down memory lane: When India got new Prime Ministers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp