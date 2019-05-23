Home States Tamil Nadu

I will not join DMK or AMMK, says MLA Venkatachalam

He said that VVIPs plan to damage the reputation of AIADMK but preventing all welfare schemes in Perundurai segment. 

Published: 23rd May 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ERODE: “I will not join DMK or AMMK, but continue to work loyally for AIADMK,” said Perundurai MLA ND Venkatachalam, condemning rumours about him doing rounds on media after his resignation from the party post.

“The chief minister and deputy chief minister is concerned about the party, but it is the local party VVIPs that create problem,” he said, agreeing that he once was a supporter of AMMK’s TTV Dhinakaran, but immediately made a shift to AIADMK. 

Venkatachalam clarified that he would not vote against the party if no-confidence motion was raised by the Opposition. “AIADMK will get considerable seats in the by-poll for 22 Assembly seats and continue to reign. I do not believe exit poll,” he said. 

He also said that he did not long for minister or party district secretary post. Further, he spoke about his contribution to the party as district secretary and environment minister in ensuring victory in all 8 MLA seats in the 2016 Assembly election. “I work hard to protect the interests of people, cadre and my Assembly segment and I expect co-operation from ministers in that aspect,” he said. 

Supporters of Perundurai MLA ND Venkatachalam indirectly accused underhand works of environment minister KC Karupanan’s VVIPs to ensure victory of Tirupur’s AMMK candidate in the Perundurai Assembly segment. During a party meeting at Perundurai on Wednesday, they said that the VVIPs allegedly sent thousands of dhoti, sarees to Dalit colonies and openly canvassed votes for DMK and AMMK. They also accused them of using force to evade Election Commission’s raids. 
‘Kodiveri water stopped’ 

“Former chief minister Jayalalithaa sanctioned Rs 247 crore to Kodiveri Drinking Water Supply Scheme for the segment and after many pleas Eddapadi K Palaniswami sanctioned funds for it.“

However, after DRO’s orders to transfer the 4-acre revenue land for the project, an MLA suddenly cancelled the transfer because of VVIPs pressure. Also, the recommendation of Jayalalithaa to establish AIIMS in Perundurai was not considered by ministers KA Sengottaiyan and KC Karupanan,” they charged.

