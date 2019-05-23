Lok Sabha elections 2019: Kamal's MNM, Dhinakaran's AMMK bite dust in TN

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan's MNM party and independent legislator T.T.V. DhiLok Sabha elections 2019nakaran-floated AMMK were routed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Despite their claims, candidates of both the parties have not polled an impressive number of votes as per the current trends.
AMMK's leading light Thanga Tamilselvan, contesting in Theni constituency, had got only 26,653 votes while AIADMK's P.Raveendranath Kumar had got 93,580 votes and Congress candidate E.V.K.S. Elangovan had secured 76,470 votes at the end of the fourth round of counting.
Even in the by-elections for 22 assembly constituencies, the AMMK and MNM have failed to present a credible performance. The electoral contest has turned into a fight between the ruling AIADMK and the opposition major DMK.
The poor performance of the MNM may make other actors with political aspirations to adopt a wait and watch policy.
CHENNAI: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan's MNM party and independent legislator T.T.V. DhiLok Sabha elections 2019nakaran-floated AMMK were routed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Senior citizens with taxable income up to Rs 5 lakh can seek TDS exemption on bank interest
I accept peoples verdict, need for introspection, says RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha
'Feel like a batsman who has scored century while his team has lost': Tharoor on Congress debacle
BJP all set to bust Mahagathbandhan 's caste code myth in Uttar Pradesh
Hopefully new government at Centre will do justice with Jammu and Kashmir, says Farooq Abdullah
Markets turn negative after touching record highs on BJP show; Sensex ends 299 points lower