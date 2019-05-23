Home States Tamil Nadu

Matching VVPAT slips likely to delay Lok Sabha 2019 election results by a few hours

However, trends would be available from time to time; Opposition parties may raise doubts at every round and only after clarifying, the counting officials can move on to next round

Published: 23rd May 2019 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Police officers monitoring CCTV footage at Government College of Technology, a vote counting centre, in Coimbatore on Wednesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Official declaration of results for the Lok Sabha elections is likely to be delayed by a few more hours on Thursday due to the counting of slips in VVPAT machines as well as increased number of postal ballots. However, trends would be available from time to time. Though Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo did not give any direct reply, the long procedures to be followed for the counting process indicate that there will be some delay. 

Previously, one VVPAT from each Assembly segment used to be counted and verified with the votes polled in the corresponding EVMs.  Now, as per the Supreme Court directive, slips deposited in five VVPATs should be counted and also verified with the total number of votes polled in EVMs.  Since the opposition parties have been raising suspicions about the election process, they may raise many doubts at every round and only after clarifying and to their satisfaction only, the counting officials can move on to the next round.

Already the CEO has made it clear, “The Election Commission does not want a speedy counting; instead, we have been instructed to do accurate counting.” Election results can be known through the following: https://results.eci.gov.in, http://elections.tn.gov.in/results2019 and Voter Helpline Mobile App which can be downloaded from Play store.

The randomisation of counting personnel will be done in the presence of Counting Observers at 5 am and through this only, the tables to which they should do counting would be decided. Entire counting process from the time when EVMs and VVPATS are brought out of strong rooms will be videographed.  At each counting centre, web camera has been fixed. But it is not centralised. Only the District Election Officer, Returning Officer and Counting Observer could view this. 

