No seats but Kamal Haasan’s MNM manages good vote share

For instance, MNM was able to get less than 1.5 per cent of the votes in Dharmapuri and Chidambaram.

Published: 24th May 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2019 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

MNM chief Kamal Haasan

MNM chief Kamal Haasan (File Photo| KK Sundar/EPS)

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Belying the hype that accompanied his entry into electoral politics, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) had a limited impact on the polls to the Lok Sabha and 22 Assembly constituency.
 
While the party managed a double-digit vote share in metropolitan constituencies such as Chennai Central, South, North and Coimbatore, it fared poorly in several other parts of the State with all the party’s candidates losing their deposits.

It may be recalled that the actor struggled to get crowds for party rallies in some parts of the State. In contrast, actor-politician Vijayakanth’s DMDK managed to score 10 per cent of polled votes in the party’s very first outing during the 2006 Assembly elections. 

For its part, MNM managed to equal TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam in Madurai, where it bagged over 8 per cent of polled votes while in other urban constituencies such as Tirupur, Salem and Pollachi, it managed to garner around five per cent of votes.  

An analysis of the party’s performance indicates that it has floundered in LS constituencies that are communally sensitive. For instance, MNM was able to get less than 1.5 per cent of the votes in Dharmapuri and Chidambaram.

“If the caste or religious polarisation is sharp in any constituency, it would be hard for the new party like MNM to make inroads there. If we closely analyse, we could observe that the MNM failed to make any impression in the northern districts. Haasan appears to have failed to strike a chord with the lower rungs of society,” a political observer said.

