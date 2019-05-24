Home States Tamil Nadu

Thanjavur back in DMK kitty after a decade

DMK candidate TKG Neelamegam registered a comfortable lead of 33,083 votes after the completion of all the 21 rounds of counting and before the counting of the postal votes.

THANJAVUR: The DMK wrested Thanjavur assembly segment from AIADMK, which held the seat for two terms in 2011 and 2016. By-poll was held in the constituency following the disqualification of M Rengaswamy who was elected as AIADMK candidate but switched loyalty to TTV Dhinakaran.

DMK candidate TKG Neelamegam registered a comfortable lead of 33,083 votes after the completion of all the 21 rounds of counting and before the counting of the postal votes.

A total of 2,696 postal ballots were received including that of 14 service votes. DMK’s victory was in a way facilitated by division of AIADMK votes by Rengasamy who contested as AMMK candidate and polled a total of 19,329 votes polled.

