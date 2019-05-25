Home States Tamil Nadu

Senthil Balaji reminds Vijayabhaskar of his vow to quit politics

Please ask him and let me know when he is resigning his post and quitting politics, so that we can ready ourselves for the next by-election.

Published: 25th May 2019 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Senthil Balaji (File | ANI)

By Express News Service

KARUR: Aravakuichi’s newly elected legislator V Senthil Balaji on Friday taunted AIADMK leader MR Vijayabhaskar, who had said he would quit politics and resign as the transport minister if Senthil Balaji managed to get his deposit back.

“Please  ask him and let me know when will Vijayabhaskar resign, so that we can prepare for a by-election in Karur,” said the DMK leader who beat the AIADMK’s VV Senthilnathan by a margin of 38,090 votes in the bypoll.

He further said, “Being in the ruling party and the police and election commission in their hands,  he (Vijayabhaskar) made arrogant comments. He even said he would resign his post and quit politics if I managed to get back my deposit here. So we can expect his resignation soon.

Please ask him and let me know when he is resigning his post and quitting politics, so that we can ready ourselves for the next by-election." 

