Home States Tamil Nadu

Shooting bites the bullet

The sport which has brought a lot of glory to India fails to feature in the schemes by Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu

Published: 25th May 2019 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Romaa Sharad
Express News Service

CHENNAI: It is no secret that Tamil Nadu is one of the leading states in India when it comes to sports. Cricket, table tennis, chess and athletics are some of the disciplines where players from the state are well-known at the international and national level. But, it’s a different story when shooting is concerned.

The sport, which has given India Olympic glory like no other in the recent past, is a neglected one in the state. The Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has inducted various budding athletes into its Centres of Excellence, Specialised Sports Academies and other schemes to encourage them to pursue sports as a career. Shooting features nowhere.

There is no infrastructure to develop this sport at the grassroots. Going by the annual budget of the Youth Welfare and Sports Development Department, the government has been allocating around Rs 150 crore a year for sports development in schools and colleges since 2015. Of this, very little is spent on shooting. 

“Currently, there are only seven shooters from Tamil Nadu in the national squad — five rifle shooters, one pistol shooter and one shotgun shooter,” says Sumeet H Sanghavi, assistant coach of the national junior team. “SDAT does not realise that of all the international medals won by India, 80 per cent have been won by shooters. When shooters are performing so well, land and budget allocations have to be made accordingly in Tamil Nadu.” 

Though the government has introduced various schemes such as the SDAT Sports Scholarship, Youth Welfare Scheme and pension for sportspersons in indigent circumstances, shooters rarely receive adequate funding. This is difficult to sustain in a sport like shooting, where a lot of the equipment and ammunition has to be imported at a high cost due to the inaccuracy of its indigenous counterparts. For shooters who take part in the national junior championships, an imported pistol or rifle is necessary. 

The starting price of an imported pistol is Rs 1  lakh and Rs 2 lakh for a rifle. After that, a national level shooter spends Rs 35,000-Rs 40,000 on ammunition for firearms and Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 on air gun pellets along with regular maintenance. To make matters worse, shooting is not included in the sports quota for admission in schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu.

“The government needs to see that there is a bright future for the sport in India. Shooting must be included in the sports quota in competitive exams in Tamil Nadu for government and civil services. Only then can good shooters be produced,” says Aarthi MR, a gold medallist in 10 m air pistol at state and zonal shooting championships in 2017.

“I had applied for MBA at three institutes in Tamil Nadu, but I could not get in as they didn’t consider my achievements in shooting,” says Janani Murugan, a rifle shooter, who belongs to the ‘renowned’ category which demands a minimum qualification score at the nationals. Only those in this category can import guns.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu sports Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)
Odisha Assembly polls: Naveen Patnaik's BJD set to win fifth term
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes the victory sign along with party president Amit Shah as they arrive at the party headquarters to celebrate their victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi on 23 May 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Victory in the bag, 'fakir' Modi thanks voters
Gallery
Irrespective of what your sensibilities are, there's something for everyone when it comes to this year's World Cup jerseys | Twitter
Rating the ICC World Cup 2019 jerseys
The ICC World Cup commences from May 30 in England and Wales and here is the list of five superstars that can shine this time around in the cricket's biggest extravaganza.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five players who could shine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp