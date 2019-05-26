Home States Tamil Nadu

AMMK functionary hacked to death by gang in Tamil Nadu

Several party cadres staged a demonstration near the government hospital demanding the arrest of those involved in the murder and refused to accept the body.

Published: 26th May 2019 09:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 09:45 PM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SIVAGANGA: An Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) functionary was hacked to death by an unidentified gang in the district Sunday, police said.

Saravanan, AMMK's Manamadurai West Union secretary was murdered when he was on his morning walk here, they said adding the motive behind the crime was not known immediately.

Meanwhile, several party cadres staged a demonstration near the government hospital demanding the arrest of those involved in the murder and refused to accept the body.

District Superintendent of Police Jayachandran held talks with the protesters and assured to take action following which they dispersed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AMMK Political killings Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp