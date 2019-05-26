Home States Tamil Nadu

Bypoll results to ensure 3 RS MPs each for Dravidian rivals

DMK’s victory in the by-elections to 13 Assembly constituencies will have its impact in the biennial elections to Rajya Sabha next month.  

Published: 26th May 2019 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK’s victory in the by-elections to 13 Assembly constituencies will have its impact in the biennial elections to Rajya Sabha next month.  

The party which was eligible to send only two Rajya Sabha members now can send three. Similarly, the AIADMK which was able to send four members can now send only three. The term of six Rajya Sabha MPs from Tamil Nadu will end on July 24. 

With the election of 22 new members, the total number of MLAs goes up to its full strength — 234.  However, H Vasanthakumar, Congress MLA, representing Nanguneri constituency, has been elected as MP from Kanniyakumari. He will be resigning his membership in the Assembly in a few days. 

To elect an MP from TN, a political party needs the support of 34 MLAs. The ruling party can have three MPs with the present strength.  

The DMK needs 102 MLAs to have three MPs for which it needs only one vote from Congress or IUML. So, six candidates from AIADMK and DMK will be elected without elections. AIADMK is likely to give one seat to PMK’s Anbumani Ramadoss and the DMK to MDMK’s Vaiko.

TAGS
Vaiko Anbumani Ramadoss Tamil Nadu bypolls DMK AIADMK

