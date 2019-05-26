Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai airport to take 3 months to modify baggage screening

Further, to assist senior citizens and women, additional manpower have been deployed near the X-ray machines for handling heavy luggage. 

Chennai Airport

Chennai Airport (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The In-Line Baggage Screening (ILBS) system modification work at Chennai Airport International terminal will take three more months to complete, according to the airport Director G Chandramouli. 

He said in order to facilitate the installation work in a seamless manner, Chennai Airport has decided to use stand-alone X-ray machines for international operations and flight departures from T4 terminal. 

“We will be having five numbers of stand-alone X-ray machine to clear out the rush,” he said. To a query on when ILBS will be introduced for domestic terminal, the director said it would be done in next four months.

“It will be a temporary arrangement at the international terminal until the commissioning of the new ILBS system and is expected to continue for a maximum of three months,” he said. 

The ILBS system, once implemented, will provide relief to fliers, who will not have the trouble of standing in a queue to get their registered luggage scanned. Once the system is functional, passengers will deposit their luggage at the check-in portals of the respective airlines without getting it scanned by stand-alone X-ray machines.

Further, to assist senior citizens and women, additional manpower have been deployed near the X-ray machines for handling heavy luggage. 

An airport spokesperson requested passengers to cooperate for the earlier commissioning of ILBS. In case of any inconvenience, passengers can contact -- Airport Manager (International)-04422563600/01, 8056220077.

Passengers may also write to pgo_chennai @aai.aero.

