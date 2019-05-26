Home States Tamil Nadu

LS verdict is on expected lines, AIADMK Erode functionaries

The Lok Sabha poll verdict is on expected lines, said many AIADMK functionaries in the district. 

Published: 26th May 2019 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ERODE: The Lok Sabha poll verdict is on expected lines, said many AIADMK functionaries in the district. Speaking to Express, on condition of anonymity, they said many shortfalls in AIADMK’s poll strategy failed to get due attention from the party high command. One such drawback was allying with PMK, which had released a booklet on various charges against the government and campaigned against AIADMK until two months ago. The same booklet was used by DMK leader M K Stalin to campaign against the AIADMK. Besides, people did not extend their support for BJP in Tamil Nadu because of their communal policies, he claimed. 

Stating that Tamil Nadu people’s needs were not duly addressed during BJP’s tenure, he said that AIADMK’s alliance with BJP was solely for their benefits. Some of the other reasons for AIADMK’s Lok Sabha rout include the rise in property tax and cable TV charges, internal bickering, lack of a strong and charismatic leader and poor unemployment issues, they said. 

Focus not on Lok Sabha seats

Explaining that the party high command focussed more on securing 22 assembly seats to stay in power. This apart, AIADMK, not considering public opinion, implemented anti-people policies of BJP, including the Chennai-Salem Expressway project. This way, the party failed to get farmers’ support, they added.

