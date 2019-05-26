Home States Tamil Nadu

Poll defeat: CM Palaniswami must tender his resignation, says Dayanidhi Maran

Raveendranath Kumar was the only AIADMK candidate who managed to win from the Theni seat in Tamil Nadu.

Published: 26th May 2019 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

Dayanidhi Maran

DML leader Dayanidhi Maran (File | PTI)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader MP Dayanidhi Maran on Sunday asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to resign following the defeat of AIADMK in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

READ | AIADMK performed better without alliance parties: Bypoll data

"Edappadi K Palaniswami must take moral responsibility for the defeat of AIADMK in Lok Sabha elections. The party managed to win on one seat in general elections because of money power. Palaniswami must tender his resignation," Maran told reporters here.

Raveendranath Kumar was the only All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate who managed to win from the Theni seat in Tamil Nadu.

READ | Aligning with BJP hurt our party, we must introspect: AIADMK leader KC Palanisamy

23 seats were won by DMK while Indian National Congress (INC) won 8 seats in the state. The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) won 2 seats each, while the rest went to Indian Union Muslim League and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi with both winning one seat.

AIADMK which is in power in the state and an ally of the NDA on the national front faced this debacle even while the rest of the country saw BJP and its coalition partners winning 353 out of the total 542 Lok Sabha. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dayanidhi Maran Palaniswami DMK Edappadi Palaniswami AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp