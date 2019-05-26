Home States Tamil Nadu

Three men on 7,000-km journey to spread awareness on child abuse

Over the years, the government and several non-governmental organisations have done their part in spreading awareness about child abuse — from rallies to seminars and what have you.

Published: 26th May 2019 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2019 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

TR Prabanjan, J Sudalaimanian and G Neelamegan | Express

By Deepak Sathish
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Over the years, the government and several non-governmental organisations have done their part in spreading awareness about child abuse — from rallies to seminars and what have you. This time around, it is three men and an SUV that is taking the effort a step further.

These men from a village in Thoothukudi are of the opinion that only open lines of communication between parent and child can help prevent child abuse. To take this idea to the masses, they have embarked on a road trip that is set to cover 13 states in 13 days. 

The team does not have your usual suspects of NGO workers and ChildLine officials. It is just three men from different walks of life wanting to invest time and resources in the mission to spread awareness on child abuse. While T R Prabanjan (32) and J Sudalaimanian (38) are related, G Neelamegan (35) is their friend. The team started its journey in Kanniyakumari district on May 23 and reached Coimbatore on late Friday evening. They plan to head to New Delhi via Hubli (Karnataka), Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Rajasthan among others.

At every stop, they meet with parents and children and invite them to speak freely about the subject. According to Prabanjan, most of the child abuse incidents can be prevented if parents try interacting with their children from an early stage. Children will learn to express their thoughts or the threats they encounter only when parents leave the channel of communication open. Many children they interacted with have confessed that they have not been able to share much with their parents in fear of punishment, he reveals. 

It has only been three days but their campaign is already receiving a lot of positive response — not just at the places they visit but on social media too. With all their activities being regularly updated on social media platforms, a number of people have since asked them to visit their city too. “On seeing our Facebook posts, many people are calling us to hold awareness programmes in their locality. We are trying to cover as many locations as we can,” says Sudalaimanian.

While covering 13 states in 13 days might sound like a herculean task, the team seems to be handling it pretty well so far. The trusted SUV — easily the fourth member of the team carrying the slogans ‘Speak with your kids!’, ‘Make the world a happier place to live’ — is stocked to capacity with all the essentials. They have been cooking their meals in the car itself, resorting to hotels on the way only to sleep at night. 
At Delhi, they have a conference to attend on the subject. From there, they will take a different route to return to where they started — Kanniyakumari. They plan to cover Uttar Pradesh and Telangana (Hyderabad) among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
child abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP CM designate YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with party MPs and chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS)
YSRC Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy meets PM Modi, seeks help for Andhra Pradesh
YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a press conference at YSRC office in Vijayawada. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Jagan Mohan Reddy unanimously elected leader of the YSRCP legislature party
Gallery
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
Actor and veteran comedian Subbaramaniyan alias Goundamani was born as on 25 May 1939 in Udumalaiper, Coimbatore. He earned the name Goundamani because of his ability to come up with witty lines in the sets. Goundamani is known for his bold counters and
Birthday special: 12 rare photos of Tamil comedian Goundamani
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp