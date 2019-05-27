Home States Tamil Nadu

35-year-old kills mother for forcing him to get job

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his mother, who had been insisting that he find a job.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly murdering his mother, who had been insisting that he find a job. While the man’s joblessness had been the cause of friction for quite some time, an argument about the same on Saturday escalated and the suspect reportedly assaulted the woman with the leg of a wooden chair.

According to Pollachi East Inspector R Venkatraman, the man continued to hit his mother on the head and loin even after she fell unconscious. The argument broke out after the mother returned home to Unjavelampatti after visiting her daughter — married and settled in Dindigul. The son had been without a job for over three years; he was also reportedly depressed over the death of his father since 2013. The mother (55) is said to have regularly asked him to find a job, leading to several fights.

On Saturday too, the two had an argument after the mother asked him about finding a job. It was then that he hit her with the chair leg till she died, the inspector said. He then locked the house from inside and stayed there with his sister’s son (who came home with his mother) till evening. It was after hearing the boy’s screams that neighbours informed the police, leading to the discovery of the murder, said a police official. He reportedly confessed to the crime during an inquiry. He told the police that he had been under a lot of pressure to find a job and that he believed his mother to have been the reason for his father’s death.

