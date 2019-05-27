Home States Tamil Nadu

Alliance with AIADMK cost PMK dear in Villupuram

PMK’s candidate Vadivel Ravanan lost by 1,28,018 votes to VCK’s Ravikumar.

Published: 27th May 2019 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss.

PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Krithika Srinivasan
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: With the Lok Sabha poll results having stumped many political parties at the Centre and the State, the Pattali Makkal Katchi also has to introspect on why it lost all the seven seats it fought, especially one of its strongholds, Villupuram.

PMK’s candidate Vadivel Ravanan lost by 1,28,018 votes to VCK’s Ravikumar. The results show VCK gaining foothold in Villupuram while PMK supporters drifting away from the party. PMK supporters and cadre have their own reasons why the party was defeated in its home turf.A party cadre from Tindivanam said that PMK’s alliance with AIADMK was not received well by all cadre.

K Sugumar, another party cadre from Kooteripattu told Express, “For the past nine years, our party was led independently by Dr Ramadoss who had strongly opposed the Dravidian parties. So PMK joining the AIADMK alliance was disappointing. Our lands were grabbed for the Salem eight-lane highway project. So how can we digest this coalition?”

Apart from the alliance, what disturbed the people was the increased hatred the party allegedly spread against Dalits.

A former PMK worker’s wife belonging to Dalit community from Anathur in Viluppuram told Express, “My husband had worked for PMK for over 20 years. But, in a recent caste conflict, dominant community members who are also PMK members broke into houses and damaged properties. Despite a PMK name-board hanging in front of our house, the mob ravaged our home too. So what ideologies are the party adhering to? Since that conflict, my husband stopped being active in the party affairs. We decided to support VCK as it is the only party that works for Dalits’ welfare.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
lok sabha poll Pattali Makkal Katchi PMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp