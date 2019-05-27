Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna University launches post-doctoral fellowship with Rs 45,000 stipend

To encourage young researchers, Anna University has launched a two-year post-doctoral fellowship programme.

A file photo of Anna University (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To encourage young researchers, Anna University has launched a two-year post-doctoral fellowship programme. Researchers with a PhD in any science or engineering subject can apply for the fellowship, said J Kumar, university registrar.

While there are only about 15 vacancies currently, it will be increased if more promising candidates apply for it, he said adding, “the Fellow can use any resource available in the varsity. He or she can seek guidance from any department staff, use the libraries, labs or benefit from other scholarships or tie-ups we have with other institutions or the government.”

The university is looking for candidates who are ardent on publishing papers and can compete with ongoing global research, he said. The eligibility criteria include candidates who have obtained a Ph.D with first class in the last three years and a good academic record throughout. At the time of joining, the candidate should submit provisional or degree certificates of their Ph.D and other qualifications. Candidates under the age of 32 will be preferred.

While the fellowship is given only for two years, if the candidate’s performance is satisfactory and the outcome of the research is compelling, the varsity may extend the fellowship by a year, he said.
Fellows are eligible for a stipend of Rs 45,000 a month and Rs 10,000 for accommodation. An additional travel grant of Rs 1 lakh per year, will be given. “The university has invested a corpus fund of `18 crore, interest from which will fund these Fellows. If we recruit more Fellows, we’ll invest more,” he said. For details: https://www.annauniv.edu/pdf/pdf19.pdf

Comments(1)

  • baby
    how to apply this fellowship
    21 hours ago reply
