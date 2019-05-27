Elangovan to file case after Theni loss

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former union minister EVKS Elangovan, who lost in Theni parliamentary constituency, has decided to file a case against the Election Commission alleging malpractices in conducting the election and counting of votes. He told presspersons on Sunday, “ P Raveenthranath Kumar has won the seat by a meagre margin by “using money power and political power.” He alleged there were malpractices in EVMs. “ We have evidence on malpractices committed in the election. I am consulting my advocates for filing a case based on the evidence. I will certainly file the case regarding election malpractices” he said.