Elangovan to file case after Theni loss

CHENNAI: Former union minister EVKS Elangovan, who lost in Theni parliamentary constituency, has decided to file a case against the Election Commission alleging malpractices in conducting the election and counting of votes. He told presspersons on Sunday, “ P Raveenthranath Kumar has won the seat by a meagre margin by “using money power and political power.” He alleged there were malpractices in EVMs. “ We have evidence on malpractices committed in the election. I am consulting my advocates for filing a case based on the evidence. I will certainly file the case regarding election malpractices” he said.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Indian Air Force all-women crew flies Mi-17 chopper for first time
Jason Roy completes England warm-up rout of Afghanistan
Man booked for obscene post on Urmila Matondkar
Alpesh Thakor meets Gujarat Deputy CM; triggers talk of BJP entry
Mamata government forms panel to probe Vidyasagar bust desecration
ISSF World Cup: Rahi Sarnobat wins gold in Munich, books Olympic quota