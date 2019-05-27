Electricity finally reaches this tribal village in the Western Ghats

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The 48 families in Chinna Mayilar village in Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR), all of whom belong to the Kani tribal community, had lived without electricity for decades. This changed on Friday when they got electricity connections.

After years of lobbying, the villagers had persuaded the forest department to give permission for the electric works six months ago. Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) then stepped in to complete the wiring of huts and install electric poles at a cost of Rs 10 lakh. The forest department chipped in with Rs 85,000.

As a bonus, residents of the village, near Karaiyar dam in the Western Ghats, 65km from Tirunelveli, got a direct drinking water supply after TANGEDCO electrified the motor of a well dug by the forest department.

B Jeyavani, an Anganwadi worker (in-charge) of the village, hoped electrification would change their lives. “We will no longer be dependent on oil or dim solar lamps. Electrification will improve the literacy rate. Till now, Anganwadi and schoolchildren were finding it difficult to read textbooks,” she added.

Another villager P Radhakrishnan said his family could start using home appliances like television, mixie and grinder.

TANGEDCO junior engineer P Vijayaraj said, “This is the best job I have done in 32 years. We thought it was impossible to electrify the village and had given solar lamps. It became possible with support of forest department.”