Home States Tamil Nadu

Electricity finally reaches this tribal village in the Western Ghats

B Jeyavani, an Anganwadi worker (in-charge) of the village, hoped electrification would change their lives.

Published: 27th May 2019 05:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

P Vijayaraj of TANGEDCO distributes electricity reading cards to the villagers | Express

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The 48 families in Chinna Mayilar village in Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR), all of whom belong to the Kani tribal community, had lived without electricity for decades. This changed on Friday when they got electricity connections.

After years of lobbying, the villagers had persuaded the forest department to give permission for the electric works six months ago. Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) then stepped in to complete the wiring of huts and install electric poles at a cost of Rs 10 lakh. The forest department chipped in with Rs 85,000.

As a bonus, residents of the village, near Karaiyar dam in the Western Ghats, 65km from Tirunelveli, got a direct drinking water supply after TANGEDCO electrified the motor of a well dug by the forest department.

B Jeyavani, an Anganwadi worker (in-charge) of the village, hoped electrification would change their lives. “We will no longer be dependent on oil or dim solar lamps. Electrification will improve the literacy rate. Till now, Anganwadi and schoolchildren were finding it difficult to read textbooks,” she added.
Another villager P Radhakrishnan said his family could start using home appliances like television, mixie and grinder.

TANGEDCO junior engineer P Vijayaraj said, “This is the best job I have done in 32 years. We thought it was impossible to electrify the village and had given solar lamps. It became possible with support of forest department.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinna Mayilar village Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp