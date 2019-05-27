Home States Tamil Nadu

NTK and MNM eat into the vote share of Dravidian parties in Salem

Ahead of the elections, Express carried an article regarding the shift of preference of the youth from the Dravidian majors like DMK and AIADMK to NTK and MNM.

Published: 27th May 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By M Sabari
Express News Service

SALEM: With the popularity of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) increasing among the youth, a huge number of votes went to these two parties in Salem constituency, affecting the vote share of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and All India Anna Dravdia Munnetra Kazhagam.

Ahead of the elections, Express carried an article regarding the shift of preference of the youth from the Dravidian majors like DMK and AIADMK to NTK and MNM.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the DMK defeated AIADMK in Salem constituency by a margin of 1.46 lakh votes. However, the winning margin was less compared to other constituencies in Kongu region like Namakkal, Erode, and Tirupur districts as more people voted for NTK, MNM or the AMMK.

In Salem, there 25 rounds of vote counting were held. In every round, NTK secured 1,000 to 1,500 votes on an average. However, the voting pattern reveals that NTK’s hold is more strong in villages than the MNM. In the city, it scored less than MNM.

In Edappadi assembly segment, NTK secured nearly 5,000 votes. In the remaining five assembly segments, the party received more than 5,000 votes. MNM received around 2,500 to 2,900 votes on an average in the city pockets, compared to 800 to 1,200 votes on an average in the villages. While it secured over 10,000 votes in three assembly segments in the city limit, in the remaining segments, it secured 3,500 to 5,000 votes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naam Tamilar Katchi Makkal Needhi Maiam AMMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp