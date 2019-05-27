Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan invited for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Sources close to both actors confirmed the two being invited to Modi's swearing-in scheduled on Thursday, but did not divulge if the veterans would participate.

Published: 27th May 2019 08:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth

Tamil actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. (File)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The top stars of Tamil cinema, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, have been invited for the May 30 swearing-in of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for a second term, sources close to the stars said.

While Haasan, whose fledgeling political party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) had made its electoral debut this Lok Sabha polls, Rajinikanth is yet to formalise his December 2017 announcement on taking the political plunge.

Sources close to both actors acknowledged the two being invited to Modi's swearing-in scheduled on Thursday, but did not divulge if the veterans would participate.

Incidentally, Haasan has been opposed to the BJP, even expressing joy that the saffron party which swept the Lok Sabha seats in rest of the country, did not win a single seat in Tamil Nadu, saying the state did not toe the national line.

ALSO READ | BIMSTEC leaders invited for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30

His remarks that free India's first extremist was a Hindu, referring to Nathuram Godse who had gunned down Mahatma Gandhi, had drawn a strong reaction from the state BJP, which even moved the Election Commission, seeking action against him.

Rajinikanth, whom Modi had met in the past during his visit to the city, had in December 2017 announced that he will indeed take the political plunge, by floating a party that would contest from all the 234 Assembly seats in the state in the next general elections.

The next Assembly polls are due in 2021.

Incidentally, commenting on the opposition uniting against Modi last year, the superstar had said the Prime Minister was 'stronger' than 10 persons aligning against him.

"When 10 persons go against one person, who is stronger? Those 10, or the persons they are aligning against. If 10 persons declare war against one man, who is stronger," he had said then on the possibility of a mega opposition alliance against Modi.

However, the veteran star had earlier questioned the 'flawed' implementation of the Modi government's demonetisation exercise in November 2016.

Modi will be administered oath of office for his second term along with his new council of ministers on May 30 by President Ram Nath Kovind.

He is the first BJP leader who has been elected for the second time after completion of his five-year tenure, a feat so far achieved only by two Congress leaders--Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MNM Kamal Haasan Rajinikanth Modi Swearing-in Modi Oath taking Makkal Needhi Maiam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (L) and Amit Shah.
'Unishe half, ekushe saaf': How BJP scripted its remarkable Bengal success story
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp