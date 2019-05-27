TNTET hall tickets uploaded online

CHENNAI: Teachers Recruitment Board on Sunday said it has uploaded the hall tickets of all TET candidates on its site http://trb.tn.nic.in/TET_2019/msg2.htm. Candidates can download and print their hall ticket using their user name and password, a release said.
