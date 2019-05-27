Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras Universit to revise Criminology syllabus

Madras University’s Criminology department will soon revise its syllabus to make the course more attractive and market-oriented, a department official said.

CHENNAI: Madras University’s Criminology department will soon revise its syllabus to make the course more attractive and market-oriented, a department official said.The courses offered by the department are much in demand among students. Looking at the rising demand, authorities have decided to update the syllabus to meet the market needs. Besides, from this academic year experts from IT and information security, digital forensic experts from IT, banking, finance and insurance sector will be roped in as guest faculty by the department to impart education to students on latest tools in the fields, Head of the criminology department, M Srinivasan said.

He said “Experts from IT, Forensic, Banking, Cyber security and other organisations will be involved in framing the syllabus. We will ensure that our syllabus equips students with the latest skills required by industry”.He added that the syllabus revision work will start soon. At present, classes for the different programmes in the department are handled by the faculty.

“In addition, we will also seek support from international and national bodies like Data Security Council of India (DSCI), Cert-In, NASSCOM, Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA), to provide appropriate exposure to our students,” he said.The department offers M.Sc.Criminology and Criminal Justice Science and M.Sc. Cyber Forensics and Information Security (Regular and Self-Supportive) and two diploma programmes as well.

