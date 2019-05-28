Home States Tamil Nadu

Cauvery authority asks Karnataka to release 9.19 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu

The Centre had last week also issued a drought advisory to the state in the backdrop of depleting water levels in its reservoirs.

Published: 28th May 2019

Cauvery water

File Photo of Cauvery water released from a dam

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Tuesday asked Karnataka to release 9.19 thousand million cubic (TMC) water to the lower riparian states for June.

The decision to release the water was taken by the CWMA which was attended by the representatives of the Centre and the riparian states -- Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry.

"The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) has taken a decision for the release of 9.19 TMC of water by Karantaka at the Biligundlu site for June this year," S Masood Husain, the chairman of the CWMA.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu are grappling with acute water shortage.

The Centre had last week also issued a drought advisory to the state in the backdrop of depleting water levels in its reservoirs.

