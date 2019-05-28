Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: 3-yr-old girl brutally murdered, mom suspects boyfriend’s hand

A three-year-old girl was found murdered and her body abandoned near Saravanmpatti on Monday.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A three-year-old girl was found murdered and her body abandoned near Saravanmpatti on Monday. Police suspect the involvement of the mother’s boyfriend, who on Sunday allegedly convinced the mother to let the child be with a guardian. With the guardian missing from Sunday evening, the mother too suspects the boyfriend’s hand in the death.

The girl’s body was found near Karattumedu Murugan Temple. Soon after, one Rubini (23) identified the girl as her missing child – Devisree (3). The girl had injuries on her face and body that had swollen up and turned red. She was found with foam coming out of her mouth, indicating the possible use of poison. Hence, to ascertain the cause of death, the body has been sent to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) for a postmortem examination, said the police.

According to police, Rubini had separated from her husband Paulraj two years ago. A few months, a man who introduced himself as Thamilselvan reportedly befriended her over the phone. Since then, the two began a relationship and kept it up with regular calls and meetings.

While the police suspect that the man had tried to get rid of the child, considering her to be a disturbance, Rubini too raised similar concerns. She reportedly told the police that the man claimed that he had made arrangements for the child to be at a safe place. Accepting the offer, she sent the child along with him. However, the person who took the child has reportedly been missing since Sunday evening.

Police have registered a case under IPC section 302 (murder) and are investigating if the mother too had a role in it.

