Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK tally to touch 101 as 13 MLAs take oath today

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected DMK MLAs will be held on Tuesday at the Secretariat.

Published: 28th May 2019 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin led newly elected MPs and MLAs of his party to the memorials of former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai (Anna) and M Karunanidhi on the Marina on Saturday and paid homage to them | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected DMK MLAs will be held on Tuesday at the Secretariat. According to R Sakkarapani, chief whip of the party, “The newly elected 13 DMK MLAs will take oath on Tuesday at 11 am.”

Consequently, the tally of DMK MLAs will go up to 101. The party has gained a total of 13 more MLAs due to the recently concluded bypolls to 22 Assembly constituencies.

As of now, the party has 88 MLAs. It may be recalled, the party had managed to form a government in the State when it had only 90 MLAs out of 234 in 2006. But, now though the party has 101 MLAs, it continues to be principal opposition party as the AIADMK has 123 seats in the house.

