EPS, OPS tell party cadre to win people’s hearts

CHENNAI: Thanking the voters of the State for exercising their franchise in favour of affirming the majority for the AIADMK government, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday asked the party cadre to work for winning the hearts of everyone in Tamil Nadu. They also directed the cadre to organise public meetings across the State from the first week of June, to thank the voters.

“The office bearers and cadre of all ranks in the AIADMK should work for the welfare of the people more vigorously to win the hearts of not those who had voted for us but also who did not,” Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said in a statement here.

Stating that many a time in the past, late leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa had reiterated that the verdict of the people was the verdict of the Almighty, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said that in the just-concluded elections to Lok Sabha and by-elections to 22 Assembly constituencies, crores of people voted in favour of the AIADMK.

Due to the winning of AIADMK candidates in Sholingur, Pappireddipatti, Harur, Sulur, Nilakottai, Manamadurai, Sattur, Paramakudi and Vilathikulam, the AIADMK government had reaffirmed its majority.

“The voters have rejected the betrayers of AIADMK at the hustings and proved that the AIADMK alone was true people’s movement and Two Leaves was their symbol. As such, it would be paramount duty of the AIADMK cadre to thank the voters.”

Stating that the victory of AIADMK candidate from Theni Parliamentary constituency was very significant, they recalled the opportunity given for proposing the new government at the Centre.