Karate kids thank CM EPS for helping them escape ordeals in Malaysia

Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, K Pandiarajan, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and senior officials were present on the occasion.

Published: 28th May 2019 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2019 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Karate students from Avadi, their coaches and parents called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and thanked him for coming to their rescue when they were stranded in Malaysia | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 29 people from Avadi, that included Karate students, their coaches and parents, on Monday called on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and thanked him for coming to their rescue when they were stranded at a Malaysian airport on May 22.

After taking part in the Sixth Legend International Karate Club Championship 2019 held at Selangor in Malaysia between May 12 and 19, these students were stranded at the Malaysian airport. On getting to know about the hardships faced by the students and others, the chief minister directed the officials to take all steps to ensure their return.  

Following this, with the help of the Indian Embassy in Malaysia, the Tamil Nadu government had organised boarding and lodging facilities and issued travel tickets for them to return to Chennai expeditiously. After the intervention of Tamil Nadu government, they returned to Chennai safely on May 23.

