Tamil Nadu to seek water release from June 1 at CWMA meet today

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will raise many key issues at the crucial meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to be held in New Delhi on Tuesday, which includes releasing of water from June 1 onwards and withdrawal of permission given for preparing the Detailed Project Report for constructing a dam across Cauvery river at Mekedatu.

Official sources said the team led by PWD Secretary SK Prabhakar and Cauvery Technical Cell Chairman R Subramanian, will submit detailed representations before the CWMA. This is the third meeting of the Authority since it was constituted in June last. Tamil Nadu has to get 9.19 tmc of water from Karnataka during the month of June as per the Supreme Court order.

Meanwhile, the water level at Mettur dam is depleting every day. As on Monday, the storage level stood at 47 tmc against its full capacity. The storage level stood at 16 tmc and the inflow stood at just 51 cusecs. For drinking water purposes for those living along the Cauvery river banks, 1,000 cusecs of water is being released. Official sources had already ruled out the possibility of opening the dam for irrigation on June 12, the traditional date.

At the second meeting held on December 2 last, the Tamil Nadu government put forth a strong case against Karnataka’s proposal for constructing a dam across Cauvery at Mekedatu. Tamil Nadu had charged that the attempt of Karnataka by the proposed construction of reservoir in the guise of storing water to meet drinking water needs of Bengaluru city, was a ploy to increase the storage capacity and enhance its irrigation, which was in gross violation of the decision of the tribunal as modified by the SC.

On December 5 last, the Tamil Nadu government filed a contempt petition against two top officials of CWC as the department under them, had given permission on November 22 last for building the dam.

Later, on December 8, Tamil Nadu also filed another petition seeking directions to appoint an exclusive chairman for CWMA since there is every likelihood of the Project Approval (South) directorate being influenced by the decision taken by the authorities functioning under the Chairman, CWC, who is discharging a dual role.

Gadkari’s proposal for river linking hailed

Chennai: The leaders of PMK and AISMK have welcomed BJP leader Nitin Gadkari’s proposal for linking the Godavari and Cauvery rivers. PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss said, “It should be welcomed as it was a dream project of the PMK. The PMK would take steps along with the State and Central governments to implement the project at the earliest.” R Sarathkumar, founder president of AISMK also welcome the proposal.