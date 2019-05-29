FERA case against Sasikala adjourned

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Economic Offences) I court on Tuesday adjourned the questioning of jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala in the decades-old FERA case to July 16, after the counsel for Sasikala produced the High Court order copies on her appearance through video conferencing.

The Economic Offences court on April 29 had directed the jail Superintendent of the Parappana Agrahara prison to produce jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala to appear for questioning after examination of all the witnesses in the case was completed, for which she approached the Madras High Court.

The judge S Malarmathy, after accepting the copies of the High court order, adjourned the case to July 16.

The counsel for Enforcement Directorate, G Hema, addressing the reporters, said that all the documents related to the case will be translated in Tamil prior to the video conferencing of Sasikala.

After the completion of the translation, the dates for video conferencing are expected to be pronounced by the court. The case pertains to the alleged payments made by Sasikala and co-accused Bhaskaran for the purchase of transponder facility and uplinking charges for the now-defunct JJ TV channel and the purchase of a tea estate in Kodanad by violating the RBI rules.

The Enforcement Directorate booked Sasikala in 1996 on charges of violation of foreign exchange regulations and the case has been dragging since then. A total of four related cases are pending for trial.