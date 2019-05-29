Madras HC allows suspended government staff for US trip

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted permission to a government servant, who had been suspended from service on the last day of his retirement and facing disciplinary proceedings, to visit Atlanta in the United States to participate in the house-warming celebration of his son.

Justice RMT Teekaa Raman, who granted the permission to K Subbiah, however, restricted the number of days to 45 only.

Subbiah, an Assistant Executive Engineer with Sulur Sub-Division in Coimbatore district, was suspended on May 31, 2018, the day of his retirement, following certain charges.



He moved the High Court with the present petition to grant him three months to go to Atlanta to participate in the house-warming celebration of his son, scheduled for June 13.