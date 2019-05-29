Home States Tamil Nadu

Man fined Rs 5K for moving Madras High court over animosity

The policemen had provided protection for dispossessing the land claimed by Periyaswami, following court orders.

Published: 29th May 2019 02:52 AM

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has rejected a writ plea to take necessary action against the inspector and SI attached to Pallipalayam police station in Namakkal district for alleged violation of the model code of conduct issued by the Election Commission. Justice RMT Teekaa Raman, who dismissed the petition from Periyaswami alias Thangavelu, also imposed costs of Rs 5,000 on him for moving the court repeatedly with personal animosity against the policemen. 

The policemen had provided protection for dispossessing the land claimed by Periyaswami, following court orders. It cannot be construed as violation of the model code of conduct. “In this view of the matter, I am not inclined to grant the relief to the petitioner and accordingly, this writ petition is liable to be dismissed,” the judge said and accordingly dismissed it. 

The judge said the petitioner has animosity against the police officials for providing protection for execution of the court orders. Hence, “I am of the view that costs of Rs 5,000 to be imposed on the petitioner,” the judge said.

