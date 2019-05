By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A re-postmortem of the body of the Martin group staff was conducted in the presence of Judicial Magistrate (JM VIII) M Ramadhas, as per High Court directions, at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Tuesday.

Besides, a team of investigating officials inspected the pond from which the body was recovered and collected water samples. The body of T Palanisamy, a staff of the homoeopathy college owned by ‘lottery king’ Santiago Martin, was examined by three doctors.