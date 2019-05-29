Mother Teresa Women’s University gets new V-C

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vaidehi Vijayakumar has been appointed as the vice chancellor of Mother Teresa Women’s University, Kodaikanal. Governor Banwarilal Purohit has appointed Vaidehi in the post for a period of three years with effect from the date of her assumption of office, said a statement issued from the Governor’s office.

According to the statement, Vaidehi Vijayakumar has a rich teaching experience. She worked as a professor at Anna University for more than 12 years. She has been a visiting professor in several foreign universities such as Ryerson University, Canada, National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore.

In the area of promoting research, Vaidehi Vijayakumar so far has guided 24 PhD research scholars and presented 266 papers at the international level research and academic events. She has also been a member of Board of Studies of various universities and a member of the Academic Council of Anna University and Vellore Institute of Technology. She also has good administrative experience as she served in posts of head of department and dean at Anna University and VIT University.