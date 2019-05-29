Newly elected DMK MLAs take oath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The newly elected 13 DMK MLAs took oath at the Secretariat on Tuesday in the presence of Speaker of the Assembly, P Dhanapal and MK Stalin, president of DMK. The tally of DMK MLAs in the Assembly has gone up to 101. In the history of Tamil Nadu Assembly, the DMK is the first principal opposition party which has more than 100 seats in the house.

The newly elected 13 DMK MLAs reached the Speaker’s room under the leadership of MK Stalin.

The MLAs – A Krishnaswamy (Poonamallee), RD Shekar (Perambur), L Idhayavarman (Thiruporur), S Kathavarayan (Gudiyattam), AC Vilwanathan (Ambur), SA Sathya (Hosur), Kalaivanan K Poondi (Tiruvarur), TKG Neelamegam (Thanjavur), A Maharajan (Andipatti), KS Saravanakumar (Periyakulam), V Senthilbalaji (Aravakuruchi), P Saravanan (Thiruparankundram) and C Shanmugaiah (Ottapidaram).

During the swearing-in ceremony, various DMK leaders and former ministers TR Baalu, K Ponmudi, KN Nehru, AV Velu and others took part. Addressing reporters later, Stalin said, “Wait and see the DMK’s performance in the Assembly.” Speaking on the no-confidence motion against the State government, he said,” We will take the decision after the dates for Assembly session are announced.”

Stalin urges Rahul not to quit

Chennai: DMK president M K Stalin on Tuesday requested Congress president Rahul Gandhi not to step down from his post, saying he had won the hearts of the people through his party lost the general elections. Amid reports that Rahul was firm on quitting, Stalin spoke to the Congress leader over phone and “appealed to him to give up the idea of resigning as party president”, a DMK release said. Though Congress suffered defeat in the polls, “you have won the hearts of the people”, Stalin told Rahul, the release said.