Home States Tamil Nadu

Pay revision plea of Madras HC staff to be heard on June 6

A writ plea by the staff of Madras High Court and its Bench at Madurai seeking pay revision on a par with that of their Supreme Court counterparts, will be heard by another bench on June 6.

Published: 29th May 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2019 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras high court (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A writ plea by the staff of Madras High Court and its Bench at Madurai seeking pay revision on a par with that of their Supreme Court counterparts, will be heard by another bench on June 6.
An order to this effect was passed by a division bench of Justices M Venugopal (since retired) and Senthilkumaran Ramamoorthy in April.

The petition from R N Arul Jothi, Assistant Registrar (Personnel Administration) and two others prayed for a direction to the Home Secretary (Courts-V) to accept and implement the recommendation of its former Chief Justice, as communicated by the Registrar General vide his letter dated February 10, 2017, for revision of the pay structure in favour of the staff on a par with that of the Supreme Court staff.

The State government, however, expressed its inability to concede the plea. The bench said in view of the stand taken by the Home Secretary (Courts) in his counter, the writ petition had become infructuous. However, the bench observed that it was of the opinion that the subject matter in issue required detail examination. The government advocate then sought time and said that Advocate-General Vijay Narayan will be appearing in the matter when the matter is heard on June 6. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pay revision Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy addressing a press conference in Vijayawada. (File | EPS)
IGMC stadium gets ready for Jagan Mohan Reddy's swearing-in ceremony
BJP leaders Kailash Vijaivargiya and Mukul Roy with two Trinamool Congress and one CPM legislator, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party along with 60 councillors from three civic bodies in West Bengal, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC crumbling? Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu and 50 councillors join BJP
Gallery
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp