Pay revision plea of Madras HC staff to be heard on June 6

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A writ plea by the staff of Madras High Court and its Bench at Madurai seeking pay revision on a par with that of their Supreme Court counterparts, will be heard by another bench on June 6.

An order to this effect was passed by a division bench of Justices M Venugopal (since retired) and Senthilkumaran Ramamoorthy in April.

The petition from R N Arul Jothi, Assistant Registrar (Personnel Administration) and two others prayed for a direction to the Home Secretary (Courts-V) to accept and implement the recommendation of its former Chief Justice, as communicated by the Registrar General vide his letter dated February 10, 2017, for revision of the pay structure in favour of the staff on a par with that of the Supreme Court staff.

The State government, however, expressed its inability to concede the plea. The bench said in view of the stand taken by the Home Secretary (Courts) in his counter, the writ petition had become infructuous. However, the bench observed that it was of the opinion that the subject matter in issue required detail examination. The government advocate then sought time and said that Advocate-General Vijay Narayan will be appearing in the matter when the matter is heard on June 6.