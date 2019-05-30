Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK hopes to secure two berths in Modi’s new cabinet

AIADMK leaders are hoping to get at least two ministerial berths for the party in the Union Cabinet to be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  

Published: 30th May 2019 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 04:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK leaders are hoping to get at least two ministerial berths for the party in the Union Cabinet to be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, AIADMK sources said they were yet to get a word from the BJP on the portfolios.

The air will be cleared around noon on Thursday when both Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam reach New Delhi to take part in the swearing-in ceremony. BJP sources said AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP R Vaithilingam and P Ravindranath Kumar, son of Panneerselvam and the lone winner in the Lok Sabha polls, are likely to be given berths. The AIADMK has 13 members in Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information Kadambur Raju expressed confidence that AIADMK will get ministerial berths since the BJP had already promised that coalition partners too will be accommodated in the cabinet.

“The BJP today does not need numbers. They have an absolute majority. We are, however, part of the (NDA) alliance. On that basis we will work to secure the rights of the people through the Centre,” he said.

The Chief Minister, after attending the swearing-in ceremony, will stay in Delhi on Thursday night and is scheduled to take a Chennai flight early Friday morning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palaniswami AIADMK Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp