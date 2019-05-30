Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Woman held for murdering daughter

Three days after a three-year-old girl was found murdered, her mother was arrested for her alleged role in the crime, on Wednesday.

Published: 30th May 2019 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 04:12 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three days after a three-year-old girl was found murdered, her mother was arrested for her alleged role in the crime, on Wednesday.

The mother’s boyfriend, who is also suspected to be involved, is still on the run. A police official said that the couple had resorted to murdering the child by feeding her food laced with poison after they believed her to be a disturbance to their relationship.  

The postmortem examination revealed that a piece of a handkerchief was stuffed down the child’s throat. As it looked like the ones commonly used by men, the police suspected that the boyfriend had probably used it to keep the child from crying out loud, the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coimbatore murder crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp