Coimbatore: Woman held for murdering daughter

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three days after a three-year-old girl was found murdered, her mother was arrested for her alleged role in the crime, on Wednesday.

The mother’s boyfriend, who is also suspected to be involved, is still on the run. A police official said that the couple had resorted to murdering the child by feeding her food laced with poison after they believed her to be a disturbance to their relationship.

The postmortem examination revealed that a piece of a handkerchief was stuffed down the child’s throat. As it looked like the ones commonly used by men, the police suspected that the boyfriend had probably used it to keep the child from crying out loud, the official added.