Contractor Nesamani trends on Twitter

Over 18 years after the film’s release, Vadivelu’s character, Nesamani, in Vijay/Suriya-starrer ‘Friends’ was found trending on Twitter on Wednesday.

CHENNAI: Over 18 years after the film’s release, Vadivelu’s character, Nesamani, in Vijay/Suriya-starrer ‘Friends’ was found trending on Twitter on Wednesday.

The hashtag #PrayForNesamani was one of the top trends in the country after a user’s comment on a Facebook post went viral. On a post that had a photo of a hammer with the caption ‘What is the name of this tool in your country?’, a Facebook user by name Vignesh Prabhakar commented “...Painting contractor Nesamani’s head was broken in Jamin palace with this one by his niece. Paavam (sic)”

The user was referring to a scene in the movie when Ramesh Kanna as Krishnamoorthi drops a hammer that lands on Nesamani’s head. Responding to his comment, uninitiated Facebook users who were seemingly concerned about Nesamani’s health inquired about his well being, adding to the birth of all those on Facebook who got the reference.

This lonely contractor handles his good-for-nothing apprentices or as Vadivelu calls them 'apparacentigala' while on a painting project in a mansion when one of them mistakenly drops a hammer on his head.

