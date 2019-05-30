MR Vijayabaskar, Senthil Balaji’s visit to temple ends in stampede

By Express News Service

KARUR: A stampede-like situation arose as rivals V Senthil Balaji of the DMK and Transport minister M R Vijayabaskar arrived at the same time for a temple festival on Wednesday. The campaign for Aravakurichi poll witnessed heated exchanges between the two leaders and the bitterness between DMK and AIADMK cadre was palpable on Wednesday.

Vijayabaskar was accompanied by senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai, MLA Geetha, V Senthilnathan (who took on Balaji). On the other side, Senthil Balaji was accompanied by Karur MP Jothimani and a large number of party cadre. Also in attendance was Collector Anbalagan. Even as so many VIPs flocked to the Mariamman temple, not enough police personnel were deployed which resulted in scuffle between the two sides. In the melee, Collector Anbalagan was pushed to the ground.

Vijayabaskar and Thambidurai went inside the temple first. When Balaji and Jothimani came, they allegedly were not allowed inside which angered their supporters. After a heated exchange with police officials, the duo was allowed inside. Meanwhile, party workers started quarrelling and pushing each other. As there were only a few policemen deployed, the officials found it difficult in controlling both the cadre .



Devotees were stopped about 200 metres from the temple using barricades by the police which left them disappointed. “I have been coming to this temple’s festival every year for more than 50 years. Not even a single time such an event has happened” said Arunachalam, a devotee.

“Because of the politicians, the public were stopped from worshipping at the temple. Luckily, no loss of life happened in the stampede. The arrangements made for the festival was very poor. Not even 10% of what the officials carried out during the political party leader’s visit was done for this festival” he concluded.