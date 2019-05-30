Madras HC seeks list of diseases covered in CMCHIS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A vacation bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to furnish the diseases that are covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme (TNCMCHIS) and the diseases that are to be included for the benefit of the people in cyclone-affected areas in the delta districts.

A bench of Justices RMT Teekaa Raman and P D Audikesavalu gave the directive when a PIL petition from a resident of Nagapattinam came up for hearing last week.It also called for all relevant details with regard to the welfare scheme.

According to petitioner, after the recent cyclone ‘Gaja’, various diseases began to spread and affected the people in the areas. The diseases the people are suffering from are not covered under the existing medical scheme or under the list of diseases issued by the insurance companies.

The bench also directed the government to submit a counter within eight weeks, detailing whether any review meeting has been conducted by the Health secretary regarding revision of coverage of the scheme and inclusion of more diseases and treatment for the same.