Man posing as singer extorts money from 15 women, held

The man had completed teacher training course and till two years ago had been conducting training classes, said a police official.

Published: 30th May 2019 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 30-year-old man of Ulundurpet in Villupuram was arrested after he allegedly posed as singer Armaan Malik and befriended women, only to extort money from them by threatening them with obscene pictures and videos. The man was arrested after a victim in Coimbatore, based on instructions from the police, arranged for a meeting with him in the city.

Sources said he confessed to having cheated around 15 women across the country with the Armaan Malik-act. Once a teacher trainer, this was reportedly his idea of easy money. Police officials said he had posted over 2,000 photos and videos of Malik on the Facebook page he was using and thereby managed to get women to believe that he was the singer.

He has reportedly been in a relationship with a few of them (at different points of time) for over two years. His MO (modus operandi) had been to take the girls into his confidence by posing as the singer, further, the relationship on WhatsApp, get their trust, ask for intimate pictures and videos and then use them to extort money from them.

He played out the same act with the Coimbatore woman too. However, she filed a complaint against him a week ago. It was during the follow-up inquiry that police found the man’s ‘Armaan Malik’ page on Facebook to be a fake profile. The District Crime Branch then asked the woman to pretend to play along and invite him to the city. Accordingly, when he showed up near Lakshmi Mills signal on Wednesday, the police were able to detain him by tracing his phone.

He has been booked under sections 354 B (use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) 354 C (punishment for voyeurism), 384 (punishment for extortion), 506 (i) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 66E (punishment for violation of privacy), 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the IT Act; he was then lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison. His mobile phone and electronic tablet have been seized and sent to the lab for an examination.

The man had completed teacher training course and till two years ago had been conducting training classes, said a police official. After he quit that job, he tried to make money through easy means and this was what he chose, the official added.

