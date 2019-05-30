Home States Tamil Nadu

Profile of Nel Jayaraman in class 12 Botany syllabus

Jayaraman was known for his Herculean efforts at finding and reviving the traditional paddy seeds with an aim to save them from extinction.

Published: 30th May 2019 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: Farmers in the Cauvery delta and family members of late Nel Jayaraman on Wednesday thanked the State government for including a profile of the organic farmer in the 12th standard syllabus.  
A reference about the contribution made by the organic farmer Nel Jayaraman, who collected and revived more than 175 varieties of traditional paddy seeds, in the Botany textbook have delighted the delta farmers.

Jayaraman was known for his Herculean efforts at finding and reviving the traditional paddy seeds with an aim to save them from extinction. He organised exhibitions of rare varieties every year for over a decade.P R Pandian, general secretary of Tamilaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam, said the association welcomed the introduction about the work of Nel Jayaraman, the Save the Rice campaign’s state coordinator and association’s vice president in the textbook for students. This would contribute to the development of interest among students about the traditional agricultural practices and growing organic food crops, he said.

Pandian said he had stressed the need to include the contribution of Jayaraman in the syllabus when he met the Chief Minister when tributes were paid to the departed farmer. Jayaraman passed away on 6 December 2018 after a prolonged illness. Chithra Jayaraman, wife of the organic farmer, thanked the Chief Minister and the Education Minister for the gesture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nel Jayaraman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan administers the oath to YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh during his swearing-in ceremony at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as Andhra Pradesh CM
Slain BJP workers' kin arrive in Delhi for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
Gallery
From Australia's domination to the breathtaking encounter at Birmingham.
A to Z of ICC World Cup: Best moments from the tournament so far
PSG winger Angel Di Maria was also included but there was no place for striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea from Juventus. (Photos | Agencies)
Messi's Argentina announce squad for Copa America 2019 sans Icardi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp