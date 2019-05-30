Sarubala keeps word of drinking water supply

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Notwithstanding her defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, the AMMK’s Tiruchy candidate, Sarubala R Thondaiman, has fulfilled her promise to provide free water in Gandharvakkottai and Pudukkottai villages.

For the past two days, Sarubala’s daughter, Radha Niranjani, has been overseeing the free water supply using tankers. “My mother told me that it was important to fulfil the promise, no matter if she won the election or not,” Radha told Express. “Given the acute water shortage in many places, my mother had promised to deliver drinking water. While interacting with people, they told me that there had been water scarcity for four-five months and that the delivery was timely. The people have appreciated my mother’s gesture. This is a great encouragement for us,” she added.

According to Radha, around `12,000 was spent for the purpose over the two days. “We have planned to buy a lorry in a few days and continue providing drinking water permanently, except when it rains and there is sufficient water,” she said.

Many youths are volunteering to distribute the water in villages, Radha said, adding that the service would continue with their help.