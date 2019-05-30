Home States Tamil Nadu

Suicide bid of Forest officer's wife, children foiled at Vellore Collectorate

The wife of the Forest Range Officer had reportedly sent several complaints about her husband for deserting the family over his alleged relationship with another woman.

Published: 30th May 2019

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Tension prevailed for a while at the Collectorate at Sathuvachari here on Thursday when a Forest Department officer's wife and two children attempted self-immolation. The woman alleged that no action was taken against her husband despite her repeated complaints of deserting his family.

Malathi and her two children visited the Collectorate with a complaint seeking action against her husband Raja, a Forest Range Officer, now under suspension for accepting bribes.

Even as police personnel were talking to the woman, her children poured kerosene on their bodies and the woman also tried to join them in their self-immolation bid, sources said.

However, alert cops were able to stop them from taking the drastic step and doused water on the three.

“I have given complaints several times but no action was taken. The police are not even holding an inquiry about the issue,” Malathi lamented.

Sathuvachari Inspector (in-charge) Thirumal later took the woman and her children to the police station and held inquiries.

Malathi had earlier submitted a written complaint to the Collectorate and the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) and District Forest Officer (DFO), Vellore Division, demanding action against Raja for deserting the family over his alleged relationship with another woman.

A police officer stated that since since the Forest Range Officer had divorced Malathi, there was little scope for action. “He has already divorced her. What action can we take on her complaint then,” he asked.

However, Malathi contended that divorce was not issued by any court so far because she had not given her consent for it. “He has deliberately been saying he got a divorce but it was not given by any court. I did not give my consent for it,” 38-year-old Malathi said.

On her complaint to the Forest department, the DFO, Vellore Division, Bargava Teja said, “He was already under suspension. The complaint received from his wife was forwarded to the Police for inquiry.”

Comments

