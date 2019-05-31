6-month-old foetus flushed down drain in Karur

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: Municipal workers thought it would be a routine de-clogging job but to their horror, found a six-month-old foetus from a sewer line in one of the colonies in Karur on Thursday. On Thursday morning, a person called municipality workers to clear the clogged pipe. To everyone’s shock and horror the foetus came out of the pipe when workers drained the pipe.

Even as police started the probe, a couple, Dhanalakshmi and Venkatesan, revealed that it was their foetus. “Dhanalakshmi suffered a miscarriage and the foetus fell into the commode. The couple flushed it down the drain assuming it would reach the septic tank. But it blocked the whole sewer pipeline” police said.